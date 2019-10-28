Kendrick Lamar Teases Upcoming Nike Collab on Instagram Stories

Kendrick Lamar has been off the Instagram grid for the past year, but he’s still using the stories feature — and his latest post has fans anticipating a new Nike sneaker collaboration.

In a teaser photo shared over the weekend, it shows him in a pair of Nike React Element 55 shoes — which feature his signature two-tone coloring (one side of the upper has a dark abstract print, while the other is much brighter and lighter).

The shoes are purportedly the latest collab between the Pulitzer Prize winner and Nike. The sneakers come in the colorway “Pure Platinum/Clear/Wolf Grey-Black.” It has translucent taping at the toe, eye stays, sole and heel tabs in addition to the split-tone upper.

Lamar has been a Nike ambassador since 2017. Before signing with the Swoosh, the “Pray for Me” rapper worked with Reebok to help reintroduce its Ventilator franchise, collaborating on several buzzy sneakers with the brand. Since signing on with Nike, the “Humble.” performer has dropped several takes on the Cortez, the first of which came out in January 2018.

Neither Nike or Lamar have confirmed the React Element 55 release or provided information regarding pricing. However, sneaker leaker Instagram account @py_rates_ reported that the shoe comes out Nov. 5, with a $150 price tag.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the drop — and official images of the shoes.

