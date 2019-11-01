Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Yin and Yang’-Inspired Nikes Get an Official Release Date

The lateral side of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55.

Nike has officially confirmed the release for rap star Kendrick Lamar’s next collaboration after images leaked last week.

Lamar has worked on four different versions of the classic Cortez model, but this time he will be turning his attention to the React Element 55 sneaker arriving in a “Pure Platinum/Clear/Wolf Grey-Black” colorway. The upper features a split marble graphic with a lighter print on the lateral sides and a darker shade covering the medial sides.

According to the brand, this iteration is inspired by Yin and Yang that’s “representative of the back-and-forth of real-world living.” Swoosh branding is emblazoned on the sides while reflective details give the model added flair. Finishing off the look is the comfortable React-cushioned foam midsole in a speckled design. Adding to the harmonic theme, this pair comes with two sets of laces in black and white.

The Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55 will be release on Monday exclusively on Txdxe.com before a wider release happens on Tuesday via the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers. The retail price is set at $150.

The Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55. CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55. CREDIT: Nike

The laces of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55. CREDIT: Nike

