Kendall Jenner Wants You to Look Sleek in Adidas With New Styles for Spring

Kendall Jenner is the star of Adidas Originals’ new spring ’19 campaign for the Sleek silhouette.

The sneaker comes in three styles, each available in various colorways from pink and red to white and green. The new kicks range from $80 to $100. In the campaign imagery, Jenner models clothing from the German brand’s Bellista collection, such as a see-through tulle skirt that she wears over a pair of bike shorts, and fishnet tights paired with the white high-top Sleek, which sits on a bubblegum pink midsole.

The 23-year-old reality star-turned-supermodel signed on to be an official Adidas ambassador in 2017 and is often spotted modeling sneaker styles from the brand. Last month, she was seen rocking Adidas Consortium FYW Salvation prior to its release date.

The Sleek is available to stop on Adidas.com now.

