Keds Released Shoes Inspired by Betty & Veronica From the ‘Archie’ Comic Book Series

Keds’ new collaboration has left “Riverdale” viewers and its fans of its “Archie” comic book predecessor overjoyed. The footwear brand has released a collection of sneakers inspired by the characters Betty and Veronica, who originated in the 1940s comic book and are currently portrayed by Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) in the live-action TV spinoff.

Keds x Betty & Veronica CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

The 11-piece range feature lively pop art prints ranging from $60 to $70 on Keds.com.

The collaboration aligns with Keds’ message of women’s empowerment, which is reflected by Betty and Veronica’s relationship and their mutual encouragement of one another despite their differences.

Keds x Betty & Veronica CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

The collection includes a pair of slip-ons featuring an illustration of the girls on the phone — with Veronica on one side and Betty on the other. The inside of the shoe has pink lining with drawings of music notes and record players.

Keds x Betty & Veronica CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

Also featured, a pair of lace-up sneakers with a series of classic black and white comic book-style drawings of Betty, Veronica and Archie. The sneakers are lined with pastel pink trim.

“Riverdale” stars Camila Mendes (left), who portrays Veronica, and Lili Reinhart, who portrays Betty. CREDIT: Shutterstock

