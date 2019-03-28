Keds’ New Baseball Collection for Women Is a Sports Fan’s Dream

Keds has teamed up with Major League Baseball on a collection of sporty kicks to help fans show their team pride.

The new offerings include eight canvas styles for women from the brand’s Kickstart line, each emblazoned with logos from popular teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. You’ll find the logos embroidered at the heel or as an allover printed motif, as well as patriotic pinstripe patterns throughout.

Keds Kickstart MLB Cubs print. CREDIT: Keds

Keds Kickstart MLB Yankees print. CREDIT: Keds

Whether paired with jeans and a jersey or sundress, these kicks will look cute with just about any outfit. And considering each pair retails for an affordable $65, we wouldn’t blame you if you stocked up on more than just one.

The collection, which is now available online, can be purchased to rep your favorite teams as they go head to head today on opening day.

Head to Keds.com to nab your top picks and check out last year’s collection of baseball-inspired sneakers from the brand for more game-day gear.

Watch FN’s interview with Keds chief marketing officer Emily Culp below.

