Sign up for our newsletter today!

Everyone’s Talking About Kawhi Leonard’s Buzzer Beater During the NBA Playoffs

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Raptors 76ers Basketball Kawhi Leonard New Balance
Kawhi Leonard
CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Last night in a crucial Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals, Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard elevated his game to help his team advance into the next round with a memorable game-winning shot that basketball fans won’t be forgetting any time soon.

The Raptors were matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series that concluded in dramatic fashion. Leonard dominated the game by putting up 41 points, including a game-winning shot that knocked the 76ers out of the playoffs. To go with the scoring, the 27-year-old forward finished the game with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. In case you may have missed it, check out Leonard’s incredible game-winning shot below courtesy of @houseofhighlights on Instagram.

Related

Why Are People Obsessed With NBA Star Kawhi Leonard and His New Balance Sneakers?

New Balance's CEO Says the Shoe Industry Needs to Take a Page From Zara and Asos

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Shoes Sold Out in Minutes -- but You Can Still Get a Pair

Leonard, a New Balance-endorsed athlete, also made headlines last week when his OMN1S basketball sneakers were officially released to the public in a special pack that sold out within minutes of its launch. The “2-Way” iteration that Leonard wore last night featured a black and blue color scheme with gold details throughout. Click here to learn how you can get your hands on the pair now.

The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series starting Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Finals.

View this post on Instagram

KAWHI FOR THE WIN IN GAME 7. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

Check out the behind-the-scenes video of NBA star Stephen Curry’s cover shoot below.

Want more?

NBA Star Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Basketball Sneakers Won’t be Easy to Get

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Shoes Sold Out in Minutes — but You Can Still Get a Pair

Kawhi Leonard Is Debuting New Sneakers at the NBA All-Star Game

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad