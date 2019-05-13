Everyone’s Talking About Kawhi Leonard’s Buzzer Beater During the NBA Playoffs

Last night in a crucial Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals, Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard elevated his game to help his team advance into the next round with a memorable game-winning shot that basketball fans won’t be forgetting any time soon.

The Raptors were matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series that concluded in dramatic fashion. Leonard dominated the game by putting up 41 points, including a game-winning shot that knocked the 76ers out of the playoffs. To go with the scoring, the 27-year-old forward finished the game with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. In case you may have missed it, check out Leonard’s incredible game-winning shot below courtesy of @houseofhighlights on Instagram.

Leonard, a New Balance-endorsed athlete, also made headlines last week when his OMN1S basketball sneakers were officially released to the public in a special pack that sold out within minutes of its launch. The “2-Way” iteration that Leonard wore last night featured a black and blue color scheme with gold details throughout. Click here to learn how you can get your hands on the pair now.

The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series starting Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Finals.

