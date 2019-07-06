The NBA’s free agency period in 2019 has been absolutely nuts. And things got crazier late last night with megastar Kawhi Leonard announcing he will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While most people were sleeping, around 11 p.m. PT, news broke of Leonard’s decision to sign a four-year, $141 million deal with the Clippers. The two-time NBA Finals MVP opted to sign with the West Coast franchise instead of re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Locking in New Balance-backed Leonard finally puts the seemingly never-ending rumors of where he would sign to rest. The baller’s move surprised even NBA insiders, with some stating on social media as late as the night of July 4 that the Clippers were out and the two contenders were the Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

But Leonard to the Clippers wasn’t the only major move the team made. The team continued to shake the league up with the unexpected trade for Nike-backed Paul George — who was a regular season MVP finalist last season — from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers now have a pair of athletes on the team with signature shoes — Leonard has his fresh New Balance OMN1S style and George has his seasoned Nike PG line.

The moves also make the Clippers betting favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals title. According to London-based bookmaker William Hill, who has the odds at 3-1.

