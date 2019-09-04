Clippers Baller Kawhi Leonard’s Buzzy New Balance Signature Shoe Returns in Limited Quantities

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s signature New Balance sneaker is returning in limited quantity tomorrow.

The Boston-based sneaker giant announced on its Instagram page today that his signature OMN1S shoes will drop in the U.S. and China tomorrow. The sneaker features a gray upper with an OMN1S basketball logo on the tongue and a translucent outsole. It’s priced at $140.

The OMN1S made its on-court debut earlier this year at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. While New Balance has dropped the style a couple of times, it’s due to made its first widespread release in October.

New Balance initially wasn’t planning to release the signature shoe until fall, but decided to go to market during the NBA playoffs with hype surrounding Leonard and his then-team, the Toronto Raptors.

The surprise drop paid off, with the sportswear brand selling more than 1,000 pairs of its OMN1S and 997 Sport sneakers in less than one minute. (The Raptors would go on to win the NBA Championship, with Leonard claiming his second Finals MVP trophy.)

When Leonard announced his move to the Clippers, NB released an OMN1S in the team’s colors — and that pair also sold fast. Days after their July drop, the shoes were available on the resale market for more than four times their initial price.

