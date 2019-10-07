Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Signature Sneaker Has a Release Date

After months of anticipation, New Balance has finally revealed a widespread release date for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s signature sneaker: Oct. 23.

The shoe is dubbed the OMN1S. It features a white woven upper with an OMN1S basketball logo on the tongue and a translucent outsole.

The OMN1S made its on-court debut earlier this year at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. New Balance’s initial plan was to make the sneaker available for the first time this fall, but the athletic giant ended up dropping the shoe earlier — unexpectedly releasing the OMN1S during the NBA playoffs as Leonard and his then-team, the Toronto Raptors made a run.

The surprise drop paid off, with the sportswear brand selling more than 1,000 pairs of its OMN1S (which were packed with the 997 Sport) in less than one minute. The Raptors would go on to win the NBA Championship, with Leonard claiming his second Finals MVP trophy.

When the baller announced his move to the Clippers, New Balance released an OMN1S in the team’s colors — and that pair also sold fast. Days after their July drop, the shoes were available on the resale market for more than four times their initial price.

The sneakers will be available to shop on Newbalance.com on Oct. 23. The kicks cost $140.

