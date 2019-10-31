Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Sneaker Releases in Bold ‘Heat Wave’ Colors

Kawhi Leonard and New Balance released a new OMN1S sneaker today — and it’s in their boldest colorway yet.

The color of the Los Angeles Clippers small forward’s sneaker is called “Heat Wave” and comes in a combination of red and pink, bright shades that are meant to counter to cold weather blues. The silhouette features a woven upper with an OMN1S basketball logo on the tongue. The FuelCell midsole helps propel the wearer forward.

The side view of Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S “Heat Wave.” CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance has plans to release five more colorways of the sneaker by year’s end.

The OMN1S made its on-court debut earlier this year at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. New Balance’s initial plan was to make the sneaker available for the first time this fall, but the athletic giant ended up launching the shoe earlier, unexpectedly releasing it during the NBA playoffs as Leonard and his then-team, the Toronto Raptors, made a run. (The Raptors would go on to win the 2018 NBA Championship.)

The OMN1S “Heat Wave” is available to shop on Newbalance.com; it retails for $140 in men’s and women’s sizing and costs $100 for kids. Shoppers hoping to cop a pair in person can visit select Shoe Palace and Footlocker locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, London, China, Taiwan and Singapore.

The front view of Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S “Heat Wave.” CREDIT: New Balance

The rear view of Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S “Heat Wave.” CREDIT: New Balance

