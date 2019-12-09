New Balance Celebrates Kawhi Leonard’s Hometown With OMN1S ‘City of Angels’

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance signature sneaker, the OMN1S, in the "City of Angels" colorway.

Kawhi Leonard may have played for San Antonio and Toronto, but he’s a Los Angeleno at heart.

Now that the star is back in L.A. and on the Clippers, New Balance is paying homage to his hometown. The sportswear giant today announced the launch of Leonard’s signature sneaker, the OMN1S, in a “City of Angels” colorway. The new colorway will debut online at Newbalance.com and in select Foot Locker and Shoe Palace shops beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

A pair of New Balance OMN1S “City of Angels” sneakers. CREDIT: New Balance

The “City of Angels” colorway is black and white with subtle blue and red accents. One shoe features old English lettering on a midfoot strap reading “New Balance,” while the other says “City of Angels.”

The medial view of Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S “City of Angels.” CREDIT: New Balance

The OMN1S silhouette features a woven FitWeave upper with 3D Ultra Heel construction, a combination meant to create a long-lasting, locked-in feel on the court. A FuelCell midsole helps propel the wearer forward, while OMN1S branding is located at the tongue.

Leonard will sport the “City of Angels” colorway of his signature shoe on the court for the first time on Dec. 19, when the Clippers square off against the Houston Rockets.

A pair of New Balance OMN1S “City of Angels” sneakers. CREDIT: New Balance

