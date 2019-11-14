Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Baited’ New Balance Sneaker Is Inspired by His Love of Fishing

The lateral side of the New Balance OMN1S "Baited."

A new colorway of Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance signature basketball sneaker, released today, was inspired by Leonard’s love of fishing. Known as the “Baited” New Balance OMN1S, this iteration is the third of seven colorways that will release over the remainder of the year.

The shoe itself is stockpiled with innovation, including the breathable black-and-white FitWeave upper cushioned with a full-length FuelCell midsole. A 3D Ultra Heel construction is infused onto the FitWeave uppers; they are paired for a long-lasting, locked-in fit for on-court stability. Adding a bit of pop to the style is a vibrant New Balance logo on the ankle collar as well as a light blue midfoot strap for additional support. Capping off the look is a multicolored translucent outsole.

The medial side of the New Balance OMN1S “Baited.” CREDIT: New Balance

The top of the New Balance OMN1S “Baited.” CREDIT: New Balance

The outsole of the New Balance OMN1S “Baited.” CREDIT: New Balance

Many sizes have already sold out on Newbalance.com, but a full range of sizes are available on ShoePalace.com and at Shoe Palace stores located in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, London, China, Taiwan and Singapore. The shoes will retail for $140 in men’s and women’s sizing, and $100 in kids’ sizes.

