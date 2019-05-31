New Balance and NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Troll Golden State Warriors in the Best Way

The NBA Finals frenzy continues — and its turning cheeky. Today, a billboard featuring Toronto Raptors baller Kawhi Leonard and New Balance poked fun at the Golden State Warriors on the team’s own turf in Oakland, Calif., ahead of the Game 3 NBA Finals match on Wednesday.

After spending years as a Jordan Brand ambassador, Leonard made the switch to New Balance last year in November. The 27-year-old, whose moniker is “King of the North,” had 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in Game 1 of the finals Thursday night. The Raptors beat the Warriors 118-109. Leonard wore a black and gold New Balance OMN1S PE shoe.

The pro baller’s “2-Way” OMN1S pack sold out within minutes when they dropped earlier this month. The two-shoe pack included a black and blue take on the his court-ready OMN1S sneaker, as well as a complementary pair of the lifestyle-focused 997 Sport. New Balance confirmed to FN that it sold more than 1,000 pairs of the OMN1S and 997 Sport combined in less than one minute. Since the drop, they’ve been reselling on StockX for as much as $750.

New Balance not making friends along Oakland highways this morning. (Pic from @OTJSports) pic.twitter.com/H4j7y2f6mg — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 31, 2019

