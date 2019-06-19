Toronto Raptors Baller Kawhi Leonard Inspires Special New Balance Shoes in the Team’s Colors

The love continues to roll in for Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, who last week was named MVP and led his team to a NBA Championship title 114-110 against the Golden State Warriors. Now, New Balance has created a shoe inspired by its sponsored athlete’s color palette on the hardwood.

New Balance’s 997 x 990v5 sneakers inspired by Kawhi Leonard. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The sportswear brand released images of special edition 997 x 990v5 sneakers on Instagram “for the champs,” which borrows red, purple, black and gray hues from the Canadian team.

The duo of shoes are available for preorder in the U.S. and Canada tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET on the brand’s website.

New Balance’s 997 x 990v5 sneakers inspired by Kawhi Leonard. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Some of the design details include suede and mesh material on the upper of both shoes. One option comes in a dominantly purple colorway with red laces on a black midsole. The other is constructed in a colorblock-style including panels of red, purple, black and variations of gray on a bone midsole.

The Boston-based brand reentered the basketball market after a years-long hiatus when it signed Leonard in November (he formerly had a deal with Jordan Brand).

Kawhi Leonard wears a Toronto Raptors jersey. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Want more?

Why NBA Champ Kawhi Leonard Wore This ‘Board Man Gets Paid’ New Balance Shirt at Raptors Parade

Kawhi Leonard Wears Sweats & New Balance Sneakers at Drake’s Party

New Balance, Shoe Carnival and More Retailers Make Their Case in Public Hearings on Trump’s China Tariffs