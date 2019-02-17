Kawhi Leonard Is Debuting New Sneakers at the NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game always brings out some unexpected sneaker styles — and this year, Kawhi Leonard is using the game as his chance to debut a new pair of kicks.

The Toronto Raptors star will show off a fresh pair of New Balance basketball sneakers when he takes to the court in Charlotte, N.C., tonight.

New Balance revealed the news on Instagram Thursday, sharing a blurred video of the star holding a basketball while clad in a tracksuit and a pair of OMN1S sneakers.

The Boston-based athletic wear giant revealed on Instagram that it had initially planned to have fans vote on a colorway for Leonard to wear, but the baller decided he would wear whichever pair he likes the most.

“Collaborated with Kawhi on 6 PEs of the OMN1S. We wanted people to vote for the debut at #NBAAllStar,” the brand wrote. “But Kawhi wears whatever color he wants.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will step out in a pair of customized Under Armour Anatomix Spawn Lows showing his support for the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia.

Fans hoping to tune in to the all-star game action — and to see which colorway Leonard ultimately went with — can check out the game at 8 p.m. ET on TNT tonight.

