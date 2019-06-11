CrossFit Champion Katrin Davíðsdóttir Leaves Reebok for a Competitor

Two-time CrossFit Games champion Katrin Davíðsdóttir was a Reebok athlete. And now, she’s on a rival’s athlete roster.

The 26-year-old announced on social media today that she is now a part of the Nobull team. She joins a stacked roster that includes CrossFitters Brooke Wells and Alex Anderson, among several others. (The brand also shared the video.)

“I am Katrin Davidsdottir. I am NOBULL,” the athlete wrote as a caption to a video promoting the announcement on Instagram.

Davidsdottir is the second major athlete to sign with Nobull in recent months. In April, ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, the label signed quarterback prospect Will Grier, who was selected with the No. 100 pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Nobull is the creation of two former Reebok executives, Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, and was founded in January 2015. Since its inception, the brand has amassed 576,000 followers on Instagram and released several silhouettes including the Trainer, the Lifter and the Knit Runner.

The brand has two permanent stores, one on Prince Street in New York City and another on South Street in Boston. It also has a pop-up shop open until July 21 in Botson’s Seaport neighborhood.

