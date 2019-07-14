Kate Middleton Wears $56 Aldo Pumps to Present Novak Djokovic With Wimbledon Trophy

Kate Middleton was in charge of presenting the trophy to the winner of the Wimbledon men’s singles finals today. Novak Djokovic defeated longtime rival Roger Federer to claim his fifth Wimbledon title at the All England Club.

In a BBC interview after his win, the world No.1 told reporters, “I think this was if not the most exciting, thrilling finals I’ve ever been a part of, then definitely top two or three of my career against one of the greatest players of all time.”

Kate Middleton wearing a blue flared Emilia Wickstead dress with pointy beige suede Aldo Nicholes pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton wore a blue Emilia Wickstead dress with pointy beige suede Aldo “Nicholes” ankle-strap pumps costing just $56 to congratulate the 32-year-old Serbian tennis star on his victory.

Kate Middleton presents Novak Djokovic with the trophy for winning the Wimbledon men’s singles finals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Federer, 37, who would’ve claimed his ninth Wimbledon win, told reporters, “It was a great match — It was long. It had everything. I had my chances, certainly — Novak was great. Congratulations, man, that was amazing. Well done.”

Kate Middleton presents the runners-up trophy to Roger Federer his loss. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The final score was 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 13-12 (7-3).

