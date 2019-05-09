Karl Lagerfeld x Puma’s New Sneakers Mix Classic Sophistication With Streetwise Edge

Karl Lagerfeld and Puma have a new collaboration — with two sporty-chic styles dropping this month.

Both sneakers are covered in a polka-dot pattern, fashioned of soft leather with oversized Karl Lagerfeld branding and a die-cut stacked midsole. A black and white colorway speaks to the late designer’s signature aesthetic — classic sophistication with a touch of rockstar edge.

Puma x Karl Lagerfeld Roma CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The first style, the Roma, comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. Reissued today amid a retro runner craze, the Roma is a track shoe that debuted in the ’60s.

The other Karl x Puma offering, the Roma Armor, is available in women’s sizing only. It features a satin-finished upper, with unique graphics of the Karl logo.

Puma x Karl Lagerfeld Armor CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The collaboration follows the success of Puma and Karl Lagerfeld’s first collaboration in October 2018. That drop saw the designer’s likeness emblazoned on the German sportswear giant’s Classic Suede sneakers. The 13-piece collection featured apparel in addition to footwear.

This marks the first partnership between the brands since Lagerfeld’s death in February at age 85. The longtime Chanel and Fendi creative director was known for his signature look: tuxedo jacket, high-collared white button-down, tie and dark sunglasses. Aside from the Karl x Puma sneakers, Lagerfeld’s likeness has been translated into collabs with Diet Coke, H&M and Vans.

Preorder the new kicks on Karl.com and Puma.com starting May 15. The shoes drop worldwide on May 16 in Karl Lagerfeld and Puma stores, as well as in select retail locations.

