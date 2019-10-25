Kanye West Says He Will Bring Yeezy Production and Jobs to the US

Kanye West is hoping to bring the production of his Yeezy brand home to the United States.

The rapper had a nearly 2-hour interview with Beats Radio 1 earlier this week, discussing everything from his Sunday Service shows to sustainable, eco-friendly manufacturing initiatives at his brand’s Wyoming campus.

Kanye West performs with Kid Cudi at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

“For me, as a founder, it’s really important to bring these jobs back to America,” West said to host Zane Lowe on the program. He added that he plans to bring Yeezy production into U.S. factories within the next 2 years, and he intends to hire former prison inmates as part of this mission.

Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock” CREDIT: Adidas

He also touched on his new Yeezy campus in Cody, Wyo., where the interview took place, and the sustainability of his line.

“We’re building farms here because of the climate and the soil,” said West. “We’re developing our own fabrics so we’re going to go from seed to sew, from farm to table so we can see the entire process… We have to rapid prototype. Are we going to use traditional cotton, what impact does the dye have? We’re studying if we can control the color from the seed.”

FN reached out to Adidas for comments.

