Kanye West Hosts a Special ‘Sunday Service’ Show at Adidas’ North America Headquarters

Kanye West arrives at the Versace pre-fall 2019 show in New York.

It may have been a Tuesday, but that didn’t stop Kanye West from hosting a special performance of his “Sunday Service” show at Adidas’ North American headquarters.

The rapper, record producer and Yeezy designer arrived at the Germany-based sportswear giant’s Portland, Ore., outpost to deliver his latest jam session — complete with a live band and gospel choir in a set that featured a number of Ye’s greatest hits.

A surprise appearance came in the form of renowned musician Charlie Wilson, who presented his part of the hit single “Bound 2.”

BOUND 2 WITH CHARLIE WILSON

📍 ADIDAS NORTH AMERICA pic.twitter.com/gxE1w7m9fr — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 5, 2019

Gospel singer Fred Hammond also joined the roster of talents in an energetic performance that had everyone dancing in the red-lit room.

KW x @RealFredHammond 🔥 Sunday Service on a Tuesday at adidas. pic.twitter.com/f9wkLaP8zG — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 5, 2019

Additionally, a live version of “Jesus Walks” was modified with the lyrics: “Next time I’m at Adidas, everybody screamin’ out.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was in attendance to capture clips of the show, which was then shared by fan account Team Kanye Daily.

A separate video showed another presentation on a plane ride, where Ye and his crew were captured singing and dancing along to an a capella performance.

Launched in January, the “Sunday Service” series has provided West a platform to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut album, “College Dropout.”

