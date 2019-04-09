Kanye West’s 1-of-1 Pastelle Sneaker Sample Is Now Available for $5,000

Prior to Kanye West’s successes with Nike and Adidas, longtime fans of the rapper-turned-designer may remember him teasing what was supposed to be his first clothing line in the 2000s that never officially released to the masses, known as Pastelle. While fans still speculate if the apparel will ever see the light of day, it appears that a 1-of-1 Pastelle sneaker sample has surfaced, and the cost of owning this piece of fashion history is $5,000.

Related Nike-Sponsored Schools Take the Men's and Women's College Basketball Championships Michael Avenatti Says Nike 'Pulled a Stunt' By Having Him Arrested Before He Went Public With Allegations Survey: Vans Is Gaining Ground With Teens as Adidas Falls Behind

Listed on hiddenppf’s web store is the vintage Pastelle sneaker, which was owned by model Gio Mitchell. According to the listing’s sample tag, the highly coveted kicks were manufactured in June 2009 and are a third-round production sample that was expected to release as part of Pastelle’s fall ’10 collection, which never came to fruition.

Available in a size 9 only, the low-cut shoes are executed in a premium light gray suede that’s contrasted by a white bordering throughout the entirety of the uppers. Additional details include a midfoot strap also in white with the branding “The Past Tells Everything” seen on the midcup sole. While the shoes have never been worn, they do have some discoloration at the heel due to aging.

Sneaker fans interested in adding this limited-edition sneaker to their collection should do so quickly because the kicks are presumed to be the only pair in existence.

Watch the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Is an All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dropping Soon?

Kanye West Has a New Yeezy on the Way — but It’s Not a Sneaker

Kanye West Launches Yeezy Lemonade Stand to Benefit Mental Illness Charity