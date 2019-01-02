Kanye West Will Appear on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, Reveals Why He Loves Trump’s MAGA Hat

Comedian and former “Fear Factor” host Joe Rogan has had several A-list celebrities on his popular podcast. But it’s hard to pick one more famous than the upcoming guest confirmed on Twitter last night: Kanye West.

The rapper-turned-sneaker designer announced on the social media platform that he spoke with Rogan and will appear on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Confirming the announcement was Rogan, who shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram account with the caption “2019 coming in hot!”

While West and Rogan confirmed the podcast will happen, the date of the show has not yet been announced.

Spoke with Joe Rogan Podcast coming soon🔥🔥🔥 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

The outspoken music star went on yet another Twitter rant yesterday, denouncing the Democratic Party and reaffirming his support of President Donald Trump.

“From now on I’m performing with my mutherf**king hat on,” West wrote on the social media platform, referring to his “Make America Great Again” hat.

Later, West would go on to write, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Want more?

Kanye West Calls Out Resemblance Between Moncler Sneakers and the Buzzy Balenciaga Triple S

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Have Surprisingly Affordable Shoe Style

Kylie Jenner Squashes Rumors of Travis Scott-Kanye West Drama As Rumors Swirl on Social Media