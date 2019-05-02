News flash: Kanye Wests wears shoes that aren’t Yeezys.

The rapper-turned-designer was spotted outside of his Calabasas, Calif., office yesterday in the Hoka One One Tor Ultra Hi 2 boot, a high-cut silhouette made with full-grain leather in an all-black colorway. The style is available now via Hokaoneone.com with a $230 retail price.

The hiking boot is built with performance in mind, boasting tech such as eVent waterproof membranes and Vibram Megagrip outsoles. They also feature the brand’s proprietary late stage Meta-Rockers for stability and supportive engineered RMAT midsoles.

Hoka One One Tor Ultra Hi 2 CREDIT: Hoka One One

Although the Adidas-backed rapper was spotted in another label, he has done his fair share of teasing his own footwear as of late. West has been spotted several times in an unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 VX executed in all black, a style that looks similar to a look he gifted rapper 6ix9ine’s manager, Tr3yway, in September.

But not everything he’s teased has been loved. West was caught out and about this week wearing an atypical pair of gray sock-like booties. The style was largely roasted on social media, which included negative remarks by fellow rapper 50 Cent. “Welp now I know I’m not a style icon, 😆I’m definitely not wearing that s**t. LOL GET THE F**K OUTTA HERE MAN. #lecheminduroi#bransoncognac #FOFTY,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post.

