K-Swiss Teams Up With ‘The Matrix’ on ’90s-Inspired Sneakers + Sandals

Keanu Reeves in a film still from "The Matrix" (1999).

K-Swiss is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “The Matrix” with a limited-edition shoe collection.

The tennis shoe brand has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Projects on two styles inspired by the science-fiction flick, including takes on its Classic 2000 sneaker and K-Slide pool shoe.

K-Swiss x “The Matrix” capsule collection. CREDIT: K-Swiss

The “Matrix Code” Classic 2000 is executed in a black and green colorway. It has a black upper debossed with computer code and K-Swiss’ signature five stripes come in black synthetic patent with green painted edges. The theme continues to the interior, where the sockliner is emblazoned with code artwork. In terms of construction, the shoe has a leather upper and a sturdy rubber outsole, with eyelets made of TPU.

The “Matrix Code” Classic 2000. CREDIT: K-Swiss

Meanwhile, the “Matrix Code” K-Slides are simple slip-on pool shoes, with green and black computer coding across the upper. The ’90s-inspired shoe has a rubber outsole and a padded ridge for increased comfort.

The “Matrix Code” K-Slide. CREDIT: K-Swiss

The shoes will be available on Dec. 26 at Kswiss.com and select retailers. The styles come in custom Matrix-themed shoeboxes, complete with tissue paper issued by the film.

This is not the first time K-Swiss has released shoes inspired by pop culture. The tennis brand has partnered in the past year with “Angry Birds,” “Clueless,” “Ghostbusters” and “Breaking Bad.”

