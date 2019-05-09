These ‘Clueless’ x K-Swiss Shoes Will Have Fans of the Movie Totally Buggin’

Models pose in the new K-Swiss x Clueless sneakers.

Styles from the ’90s have made a major comeback in recent years — and K-Swiss’ latest collaboration completely fulfills the trend.

The California-based sneaker company has a new collaboration inspired by the ’90s teen rom-com “Clueless,” with two fun variations on the Classic VN. Both colorways incorporate the yellow plaid pattern famously worn by the film’s lead character, Cher Horowitz.

Stacey Dash (L) and Alicia Silverstone as Beverly Hills teens Dionne and Cher, respectively, in the 1996 movie “Clueless.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first is a white sneaker with the five K-Swiss stripes and a yellow and blue plaid heel mustache. For comfort, it boasts a yellow padded mesh interior with a “Clueless”-printed plaid sockliner.

The mostly white colorway of the K-Swiss x Clueless Classic VN sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The second style features the plaid through the upper, with white laces and silver metal rings. Both shoes have icy blue outsoles emblazoned with some of the movie’s most memorable lingo. The kicks also come in a special “Clueless”-themed box.

Related K-Swiss to Be Sold to Chinese Sportswear Company K-Swiss' Collab With Coolhaus Ice Cream Comes With Sprinkles on the Soles and an Inspiring Story Is K-Swiss About to be Sold?

The plaid colorway of the K-Swiss x Clueless Classic VN sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

K-Swiss came up with sneakers that are both fashionable and nostalgia-inducing.

“K-Swiss was the perfect brand to partner on this collaboration, and they have mixed signature elements of both their shoes and the film to create something that is fashion-forward and nostalgic at the same time,” said Adele Plumail, senior VP of consumer products and licensing at Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products.

The plaid colorway of the K-Swiss x Clueless Classic VN sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

For a limited time, the shoes will be available for purchase exclusively at Footlocker and on Kswiss.com. They drop on May 17.

Watch the video below to see how to clean your sneakers using organic soap.

Want more?

K-Swiss to Be Sold to Chinese Sportswear Company

K-Swiss’ Collab With Coolhaus Ice Cream Comes With Sprinkles on the Soles and an Inspiring Story

K-Swiss Takes Inspiration From West Coast Moguls in a New Collection