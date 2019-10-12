K-Swiss Gives ‘Breaking Bad’ a ‘Dangerous’ Sneaker Makeover

“Breaking Bad” celebrated its sequel yesterday along with an announcement from K-Swiss that will extend its footprint. The lifestyle brand teased a sneaker collaboration with the Greenhouse app and the drama series, showing two angles of the shoe and the silhouette of its outsole seen in sand. “Danger is coming,” read the captions, along with the date “10.17.19,” likely referencing its release on Oct. 17.

Images show a speckled upper in a sandy tone with a graphic spectrum of colors across the toe and sides in muted plumb, gray, red and orange. The lining is done in a contrasting camel hue.

The timing comes as the award-winning former A&E drama (which ran from 2008-2013) had a follow-up Netflix feature film debut on Friday, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

K-Swiss recently collaborated with other pop culture favorites, including comedies “Clueless” in May and “Ghostbusters” in July.

Related US Open Preview: Adidas, K-Swiss & Other Brands Gear Up With Special Product & Retail Events Under New Owner Xtep, K-Swiss Will Make a Big Push for China K-Swiss Is Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Ghostbusters With a Limited-Edition Sneaker Collection

After the collections released, it followed the Aug. 2 acquisition of K-Swiss Global Brands by Chinese sportswear firm Xtep International Holdings Ltd. The deal included Supra and Palladium, both labels under its K-Swiss parent.

Speaking to FN after the announcement, K-Swiss president Barney Waters said the new ownership positions the brand to remain competitive in China. “We had a rollout [in China] a couple of years ago and it didn’t take off — a test of about 30 to 50 stores — and the investment in testing and tweaking and improving wasn’t sustained, so our business fizzled out,” Waters said. “[Xtep] gives us the opportunity to roll the brand out as it should be in China.”“We had a rollout [in China] a couple of years ago and it didn’t take off — a test of about 30 to 50 stores — and the investment in testing and tweaking and improving wasn’t sustained, so our business fizzled out,” he added. “[Xtep] gives us the opportunity to roll the brand out as it should be in China.”

Want more?

Under New Owner Xtep, K-Swiss Will Make a Big Push for China

K-Swiss Is Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Ghostbusters With a Limited-Edition Sneaker Collection

Alicia Silverstone Shares What She Really Thinks About K-Swiss x ‘Clueless’ Sneakers