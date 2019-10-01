K-Pop Group BTS Inks Fila Deal

It’s official: the BTS boys are Fila’s newest brand ambassadors.

After rumors swirled over the summer of a partnership between the boy band and athletic wear giant, Fila today announced it had signed the group.

“BTS’s passion, positivity and their genuine communication with fans are qualities that align with Fila. Their energetic and unique personalities also make them an optimal fit as brand ambassadors,” Fila said in a release. “We look forward to creating a meaningful synergy between two global brands.”

A K-pop group with a strong international following, BTS has seven members: V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin.

Per their contract, the BTS boys will wear Fila not only in South Korea but also in other markets, including the Americas, Europe and Asia. An ad campaign starring the group is set to drop early in 2020.

“With their global appeal, the group has inspired and impacted the world and we are very grateful for the massive amount of interest and support we’ve received,” a Fila representative said. “BTS has an incredibly loyal fan base and we will be devoted to communicating with that audience in a very special way.”

Before teaming up with Fila, BTS was affiliated with Puma. The band worked with the German sportswear company for five years, rolling out a series of memorable marketing campaigns and signature product in partnership with the boy band. The most recent fruits of the BTS x Puma collaboration came in September 2018, when the South Korean group created a Puma Basket sneaker inspired by their signature style. The shoe retailed for $114 (unsurprisingly, given BTS’ massive international following) and sold out.

