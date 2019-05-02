JW Anderson x Converse’s New Glittery Collab Comes With Chunky Platforms You’ll Love

JW Anderson and Converse’s latest collaboration celebrates how their partnership began back in 2017 — with glitter.

Converse and the London-based fashion label’s new capsule expands on their original “Glitter Gutter” drop. Available on May 9, the spring ’19 collection includes the classic Chuck 70 and the new Run Star Hike featuring a chunky platform.

JW Anderson x Converse Run Star Hike Glitter in hot pink, red and blue. CREDIT: Ciara Crocker

The Chuck 70 will come in three vibrant colorways with mismatched glitter panels. Other details include fuzzy laces, “2017” etched on the tongue referencing their original collab, and Converse’s signature All Star logo.

JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 Glitter in orange. CREDIT: Ciara Crocker

Meanwhile, the Run Star Hike, which looks like a boot and a runner all in one, features the original “Glitter Gutter” color scheme of hot pink, red and blue.

Related Brooklyn Beckham Wears Beat-Up Sneakers & Tie-Dye to Coachella With Girlfriend Hana Cross Converse Is Reentering the Basketball Market -- and Has a New Performance Sneaker Coming in May Converse and Brit Label JW Anderson Release a Retro Americana-Inspired Sneaker

JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 Glitter in neon green, gold and silver. CREDIT: Ciara Crocker

“I wanted a normcore idea,” Anderson told FN backstage after the Run Hike made its LFW debut. “So when you drop the look down, there’s a juxtaposition. It’s the idea of familiarity; when the look is pushed, you can bring the familiarity back with the shoe.”

The JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 Glitter in red, blue and yellow. CREDIT: Ciara Crocker

You can shop the latest JW Anderson x Converse “Glitter Gutter” collection via Converse.com and Jwanderson.com. Pricing information has yet to be revealed.

Want more?

Converse and Brit Label JW Anderson Release a Retro Americana-Inspired Sneaker

3 Womenswear Designers Team Up With Converse to Reimagine the Brand’s Most Iconic Styles

Converse Is Reentering the Basketball Market — and Has a New Performance Sneaker Coming in May