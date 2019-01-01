This Fitness Guru Shares Tips on Working Out in the Right Shoes

New year, new you.

If you’re really committed to getting in shape this year, Juliet Kaska, master pilates teacher and spokesperson for comfort shoe brand Vionic, has some tips to get you off on the right foot.

For those who don’t live in a warm climate, getting outdoors to exercise can be a challenge. But that shouldn’t stop you, said Kaska, who has some easy-to-follow suggestions for incorporating a workout into your daily routine no matter where you are. There are also lots of workouts free-of-charge available on Youtube.com.

For starters, Kaska warns all workouts should last a minimum of 12 minutes to be effective. A small space at home or office cubicle is all you need to begin a simple regimen. These can include basic workouts such as running in place.

To protect your feet during a workout, Kaska suggests a lightweight athleisure shoe that can also be used for a casual walk around the neighborhood. “You don’t need to spend a lot of money for a range of shoes,” she said. Sneakers with knit uppers are a good [option], she explained, since they’re breathable and allow you to be more aware of the movements of your foot.

If you’re planning high-intensity workouts such as running up and down a staircase, Kaska suggests a sneaker with enhanced arch support and added protection around the toes. And, if planning a light hike or walk on rough terrain, consider a sneaker with a heavier sole for underfoot safety.

The fit of a shoe is just as important as its features, warns Kaska. “Narrow feet like laces,” she said since they offer a high degree of adjustability and can accommodate any swelling. Lace-up styles also offer increased flexibility when it comes to sock options that can range from lightweight casual styles to thicker athletic versions. Whatever your sock preference, she noted, “[Wearing] a sock is better for moisture [management], chafing and cleanliness.”

If you follow through with your workout plan this year, remember to check the condition of your footwear regularly. “If the bottom of the shoes splits in the middle, it’s time to buy new ones,” advises Kaska. “Or if you squeeze the bottom of the shoe and does not [rebound], it’s also time.”

