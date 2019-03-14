Jourdan Dunn Talks to FN About Body Image, Her Approach to Exercise & Reebok’s Latest Streetwear Campaign

When it comes to owning your style and defying standards, supermodel Jourdan Dunn is at the top of the list. As the face of Reebok’s newest women’s collection, she models a series of streetwear-style pieces that are made for bold women who aren’t afraid to show off their unique taste.

Jourdan Dunn poses in pieces from Reebok’s newest women’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The collection drops today on Reebok.com and features a curated range of tank tops, bralettes, hoodies, shorts, tights, trousers and more. FN had a chance to chat with Dunn about the campaign that unites faces from across Europe and invites all women to live proud and loud.

FN: Where did you shoot the campaign? Did the area have any resonance for you?

Jourdan Dunn: “We shot the campaign in London. It was such a fun day, Sophie Jones is an amazing photographer and the vibe of set was really relaxed and easy going. I love shooting in London and being out in my hometown. The city has such a strong identity and I think that comes through in the campaign. What’s great about it is that you can look at the images and know exactly where in Europe you are. The full campaign was also shot in parts of Paris and Berlin, so there’s a cool mix of some really great cities.”

Jourdan Dunn poses in pieces from Reebok’s newest women’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

How do the silhouettes of the collection fit with your personal style?

JD: “When it comes to my style, I like pieces that can work for any occasion. My day to day varies so much, I need my wardrobe to be able to keep up. If I’m just hanging out with my son or running around between shoots, I can keep it casual with a hoodie, then throw on a denim jacket and be ready to catch up with friends. The collection has so many amazing pieces; I love the Engineered Leggings and the Tri-Back bra, as they add a fun, colorful element to any outfit.”

Pieces from Reebok’s spring ’19 women’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

How do the graphic colors of the kit impact on how you feel when you’re wearing it?

JD: “I love wearing bright colors; they make me feel ready to take on anything. I think that’s a really important part of the collection, the designs are bold and make you feel empowered no matter what you’re doing.”

Jourdan Dunn poses in pieces from Reebok’s newest women’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

What is your approach to exercise? Please can you tell us about your routine?

JD: “For me, I just don’t exercise to keep fit. Exercise is also a way for me to keep my mental and emotional wellbeing in check. I enjoy boxing, pilates and barre as I find these workouts really help keep my mind, body and soul aligned.”

What, in your opinion, is the best way to promote positive body image in women?

JD: “Learning to just love and accept your flaws and remembering there is no such thing as the perfect body.”

Pieces from Reebok’s spring ’19 women’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Do you have a mantra or life philosophy you try to live by?

JD: “Fear is not an option. That’s a mantra that I try and live by. Fear gets in the way of living to your utmost potential, so I try my best to progress in the direction of possibilities rather than regress toward fear and doubt.”

What is your sneaker personality, I mean, if you were a sneaker, what style/model would you be and why?

JD: “Definitely Reebok Classics. They are timeless and never go out of style.”

Jourdan Dunn poses in pieces from Reebok’s newest women’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

