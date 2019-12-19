Jordan Brand Unveils Russell Westbrook’s New Signature Sneaker

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook hasn’t had many signature sneakers in stores, but his young line with Jordan Brand is promising and the third silhouette in the franchise is sure to turn heads.

The baller’s next shoe is the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3, a tech-loaded performance basketball sneaker with wild aesthetics that mirrors his eccentric style. The look will be available in men’s, grade school, preschool and toddler sizing.

For the wearer looking to rock them on the court, the Why Not? Zer0.3 — the lightest shoe bearing Westbrook’s name yet — is built with a new articulated Nike Zoom Air cushioning system designed with speed and explosiveness in mind, a clear TPU midfoot strap for containment, a modified herringbone traction pattern to boost enable quickness and control and a decoupled outsole (similar to the Air Jordan 28 and 29 — two of Westbrook’s favorite on-court shoes).

“I don’t take it for granted that I have my own shoe with the Jordan Brand,” Westbrook said in a statement. “I’m extremely excited about this one. Not only does it have a balance of great technology and style, but it represents more than just me. It represents hope and inspiration and aims to instill belief in the youth.”

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “Zer0 Noise.” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

The first colorway of the shoe to drop is dubbed “Zer0 Noise,” which is scheduled to drop Jan. 2, 2020. The multicolored look, according to Jordan Brand, “represents Russell’s desire to inspire people to block out any unnecessary noise and play the game their own way.” After that is “The Family” iteration on Jan. 9 and “Heartbeat” (with colors inspired by his twin girls’ bedroom) on Feb. 27.

The Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “Zer0 Noise” will retail for $130 in men’s sizing, $105 for grade school sizes, $75 for preschool and $55 for toddler.

In addition to the sneakers, Jordan Brand will offer the Why Not? apparel collection. It is a streetwear lineup created in collaboration with Westbrook and features a jacket, a fleece hoodie, both a short-sleeved and a long-sleeved T-shirt, a fleece pant and hats.

The collection will drop via Jordan.com and at select doors.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “Family” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “Heartbeat” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

