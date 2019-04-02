Jordan Brand Reveals Summer Sneaker Release Dates

Sneakerheads will want to take note.

Jordan Brand announced its official summer release dates on Sunday, and there’s something for everyone in the mix.

It’s been 20 years since the Jordan XIV debuted, and the sneaker giant is celebrating with two colorways of the style. On April 6, fans will have the chance to nab the classic red/white colorway, which returns in original form. Those seeking a fresh take on the XIV will have to wait until June 22, when a brand-new gold, red and black colorway comes out.

Meanwhile, the Air Jordan IV is feting 30 years — and it’s getting revamped in Flyknit for the occasion. The Flyknit update will come in four colorways: Game Royal, Orange, University Red and Volt. Each colorway will release in a different region, with the collection debuting June 14.

Air Jordan IV Flyknit “Orange” CREDIT: Nike

In addition to the Jordan sneakers’ landmarks, Ray Allen is also hitting a milestone this year: It’s been 23 years since he was drafted. A special colorway of the Jordan XIII will pay homage to Allen, combining the colors of two Player Edition sneakers. It will be available for purchase on June 1.

Air Jordan VII Ray Allen CREDIT: Nike

The Jordan XIII Cap and Gown, a dressed-up take on the iconic silhouette with a patent leather upper and laces inspired by graduation tassels, will release on April 27. The shoes follow up the Jordan XI Cap and Gown that was a hit with sneaker collectors last year.

Air Jordan XIII Cap and Gown CREDIT: Nike

Also on tap is a release that shows love to Michael Jordan himself. Reflective-wrapped versions of the Jordan 6, 7 and 8 — the shoes Jordan wore in each of his first three championship seasons — are up to shop on June 8.

Air Jordan VII Reflections of a Champion CREDIT: Nike

Price details for the kicks are forthcoming. All will be available to shop via the Nike SNKRS app.

See how to take care of sneakers in the summer below.

