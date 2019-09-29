Zion Williamson Stars in Jordan Brand’s Latest Campaign

Zion Williamson on a billboard outside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Jordan Brand is putting Zion Williamson to work.

Williamson, drafted No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in June, inked a deal with Jordan Brand in July. Now, the 19-year-old appears in a campaign for the Nike-owned sportswear giant, called “Unite.”

For “Unite,” Jordan Brand has created a series of films, the first of which celebrates people coming together through the game of basketball. Washington Wizards star Rui Hachimura, New York Liberty baller Kia Nurse and Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum appear in the campaign alongside Williamson.

In addition to the film series, Jordan Brand has scheduled a series of international activations celebrating local communities. The first one — a community design event for local New Orleans youth — was held this weekend. Williamson surprised attendees at the activation and will wear an Air Jordan 34 designed by one of the students in an NBA game this season.

The Jordan 34 was revealed earlier this month at an event in Harlem, N.Y. featuring Williamson, Nurse and Asia Durr. Williamson will wear the style throughout the coming NBA season.

Zion Williamson (C) attends a community design event for Jordan Brand. CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Also as part of the campaign, the basketball star appears on a “Unite” billboard in the Big Easy, outside of the Smoothie King Center, where the Pelicans plays.

The former Duke baller signed a seven-year contract with a $75 million payout, according to Forbes. While $75 million is no small number, the figure isn’t the highest rookie contract in NBA history; then a Cleveland Cavalier, LeBron James signed a Nike deal worth $90 million straight out of high school.

