Jordan Brand Celebrates the 2019 FIBA World Cup With a Special Collection of Footwear

The Jordan 4 as part of the 2019 FIBA Collection.

Jordan Brand has created a special footwear collection to celebrate this summer’s 2019 FIBA World Cup basketball tournament in China, which is set to tip off at month’s end.

The international-inspired capsule will include a mixture of classic silhouettes as well as newer models. Included in the line is the Jordan Jumpman Diamond, the Air Jordan 33 SE, the Air Jordan 4 and the Air Jordan 12.

The Jumpman Diamond will be the first to launch on Aug. 8 in China, donning a white, red and gold color palette. The look features an intricate design on the upper revealing the flags of the participating nations.

The Jordan Jumpman Diamond as part of the 2019 FIBA Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

Next up is the collection’s Air Jordan 33 SE that combines a clean white and gold color scheme with flag markings on the upper’s base layer. This pair is scheduled to release on Aug. 22 in China.

The Jordan 33 SE as part of the 2019 FIBA Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

The classic Air Jordan 12 joins the special edition lineup, featuring a similar color scheme as the two aforementioned sneakers. The shoe’s standout feature are the five Chinese characters that translate to “Love The Game” on the heel’s pull tab. This look releases on Aug. 24 in China.

The Jordan 12 as part of the 2019 FIBA Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

Rounding out the collection is the fan-favorite Air Jordan 4, covered in a vibrant crimson hue with contrasting navy blue details. The shoe’s mesh-filled cutouts are now replaced with new graphics inspired by the national flags from the participants of the basketball tournament. It releases in China on Sept. 1.

The Jordan 4 as part of the 2019 FIBA Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

