Supreme’s Long-Awaited Air Jordan 14 Collab Is Coming Your Way

Following months of anticipation, Supreme has announced that its forthcoming Air Jordan 14 collaboration is finally releasing this Thursday.

The legendary skatewear-turned-streetwear brand took to Instagram to share an official look at the kicks that initially leaked back in April. The Air Jordan 14 made its debut in 1998, which was the year that Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot during game 6 of the NBA Finals to secure his sixth NBA Championship and completing the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat run. This moment turned out to be Jordan’s final appearance as a member of the Bulls team and became one of the most-watched games in the league’s history.

The collaborative shoes will arrive in two contrasting white/university red and black/varsity royal colorways. The sneaker boasts premium leather and nubuck with metal studs distributed throughout the entirety of the upper. Supreme’s signature branding is found on the tongue’s pull tab, heel counter, and on the shield logo by the ankle collar.

The latest Supreme x Air Jordan 14 drops this Thursday via SupremeNewYork.com at 11 a.m. ET as well as an in-store release at Supreme New York, Brooklyn, N.Y., Los Angeles, London and Paris. It will also release in Tokyo on Saturday. Retail price is set at $248.

