This ‘Banned’ Air Jordan 1 Sneaker Design Might Get an Afterlife Nearly 35 Years Later

Ever since its debut in 1985, the “Banned” Air Jordan 1 has made its return to retailers a handful of times throughout the years, with every release selling out faster than the previous one. Following leaked information yesterday, it appears that the classic sneaker is rumored to make its latest return this year, but this time in its original fashion.

The newest leaked info comes courtesy of @djfolk on Twitter, stating that the iconic black and red Jordan 1 is expected to launch for the first time in its high-top construction since its debut. While official images have yet to surface, Instagram user @zsneakerheadz gave fans a teaser of what might drop in November. The shoe will feature a black leather upper with red accents on the toebox, heel and the Swoosh branding on the sides.

While official release info has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, the upcoming “Banned” Air Jordan 1 is rumored to release on Nov. 29 (Black Friday) for a retail price of $160. According to the aforementioned Twitter account, this upcoming launch is rumored to be the highest-produced Air Jordan 1 shoe and will arrive in a full range of sizes, as well.

In other related news, the classic “Bred” Air Jordan 4 sneaker is also returning in its original fashion next month.

