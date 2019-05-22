J.J. Watt’s Reebok Sneaker Is Back in Stock With a Big Discount for Military Members

Just in time for Memorial Day, J.J. Watt is giving back to the military in a major way.

The 30-year-old NFL star’s popular J.J. Watt x Reebok “Valor” II restocked this morning — with a 30% off discount for military members and their families between now and Monday (Memorial Day).

Ask and you shall receive!! We’re gonna re-stock the shoe at midnight and starting now until Monday, military members and their families get 30% off their entire order on https://t.co/3yOSb6tqOm (All of my personal proceeds from this shoe go to the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Found.) https://t.co/vTtjk99B9a — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 22, 2019

Besides the military discount, the Houston Texan is giving back in a more direct way. He’s donating 100% of his personal proceeds from the shoe to the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation, an organization which supports both the Special Forces and their families as well as the family members of fallen first responders.

When the “Valor” shoes launched in December, Watt promised that he would donate a pair of sneakers to the Navy SEAL Foundation for each pair sold — a promise he made good on. Thousands of shoes reached the Coronado, Colo., office this month.

Throughout his career, the defensive end has contributed to charitable causes. He was one of the leaders in efforts to rebuild Houston following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, starting the Houston Flood Relief Fund. The fund received support from stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, allowing Watt to exceed his $10 million fundraising goal.

The NFLer has been signed to Reebok since 2015. The “Valor” II is available on Reebok.com for $100 (30% off for military).

