J.J. Watt and Reebok Donate Thousands of Shoes to Navy SEALs

The Navy SEAL Foundation received thousands of pairs of J.J. Watt x Reebok “Valor” II sneakers this week.

When the “Valor” kicks launched in December, the Houston Texan promised each sale would equal one pair of shoes for the NSF. Now, the NFLer is following through on his promise, with a massive shipment reaching the Coronado, Colo. office on Thursday.

“We told you that for every pair of the Valor pack purchased, we would donate a pair of JJ’s to @navysealfoundation. I always want to be transparent and make sure that you see us follow through on what we say we’re going to do, so here is one of the shipments that just arrived in Coronado, thanks to all of you,” he wrote on Instagram. “The response and support for the Valor pack was absolutely unbelievable and we can’t thank you enough.”

As one of the most well known stars in the NFL, the 6-foot-5 athlete understands the importance of giving back. He sent his signature Reebok trainer to troops deployed in Afghanistan in early 2018. Watt also was a major supporter in the aid efforts following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, setting up the Houston Flood Relief Fund. He raised over $10 million, with the help of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres.

The Texan has been signed to Reebok since 2015.

