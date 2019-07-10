NFL Star JJ Watt’s New Sneaker Celebrates Underdogs & Sends a Subtle Message to Doubters

Reebok has announced a new collection in collaboration with NFL Houston Texans player JJ Watt.

The sportswear brand will release on July 17 the JJ III Varsity, the third iteration of the superstar athlete’s signature training shoe. Although the Reebok ambassador uses the elite silhouette for training purposes, the shoe is designed for athletes of all levels and are comfortable enough to be worn every day.

Reebok JJ III, Varsity Pack sneaker. CREDIT: courtesy of Reebok

The new JJ III is available in a multi-pack collection releasing throughout 2019 as a part of the “Made of Many” campaign — a celebration of the events, people and places that made Watt the athlete he is today.

The collection’s debut style will retail for $100 in unisex and kids’ sizes on Reebok.com/us/jj_watt_picks and at select retailers.

The kicks come in a red, black and white colorway, which nods his high school colors and pays homage to the passion of his former coaches, teammates and all high school athletes who share his “Dream big, work hard” motto. The red hue also symbolizes proving doubters wrong, and showing what “underestimation can unleash,” the brand added.

The trainers’ features include socklike fit, durability from the FlexWeave, a stabilized heel outsole construction and an integrated lacing system.

“When it comes to creating the ultimate training shoe, there’s no better partner than JJ Watt,” said Judson Vancor, director of performance footwear. “He’s meticulous and incredibly thoughtful on every detail of the shoe- both on the performance and style side of things. The consumer will appreciate these details.”

