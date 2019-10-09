These ‘Jesus Shoes’ Have Actual Holy Water in the Soles

Jesus walked on water — and with MSCHF’s latest sneakers, you can, too.

MSCHF, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based creative label, designed a Nike Air Max 97 with actual holy water in them. Each pair features around 2 ounces of water sourced from the River Jordan, which runs 156 miles along the borders of Jordan, Israel and Syria. It’s believed to be the same river where Jesus was baptized

The sneakers’ Biblical illusions continue throughout, with an inscription from Matthew 14:25 on the toebox, a steel crucifix on the shoe laces and a red sole alluding to the Vatican’s cardinal footwear.

The “Jesus Shoes” — initially priced at $1,425 — sold out within a minute of their online release Tuesday. The kicks are now reselling on StockX.com for $3,000, more than double the retail value.

MSCHF “Jesus Shoes” sneakers. CREDIT: MSCHF

MSCHF made the “Jesus Shoes” to poke fun at collaboration culture, head of commerce Daniel Greenberg told The New York Post.

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” Greenberg said. “As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water.”

The “Jesus Shoes” weren’t made in partnership with Nike. MSCHF purchased Air Max 97s at retail value and did its own custom job. The label plans to drop new designs at 11 a.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month going forward. Fans can sign up online to be notified of releases.

