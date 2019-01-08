How to Purchase Jerry Lorenzo’s Sold-Out Nike Air Fear of God 1 Shoes

If you’re a fan of streetwear designer Jerry Lorenzo and his first-ever Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneaker but missed out on the limited release last month, you’re in luck, because your next opportunity to purchase the highly coveted collaboration is happening soon.

Originally slated to hit shelves in December alongside both the black iteration and the “Shoot Around” version of the model, the highly buzzed designer has confirmed the drop of the latest “Light Bone” Fear of God 1 on Instagram with a release date of Jan. 19.

Fans of the Fear of God fashion label will immediately recognize the traditional beige color palette used on the majority of the basketball kicks featured on the premium tumbled leather upper, the one-of-a-kind cage system wrapping around the heel and thick rope laces that wraps around the ankles. Additional details include mini Swoosh branding on the lateral side along with a Nike Air logo on the heel, which boasts a Zoom Air cushioning unit.

While Lorenzo has confirmed the global release of the “Light Bone” Nike Air Fear of God 1, select retailers and sneaker boutiques including FootLocker and Extra Butter have confirmed a limited drop this Saturday through a raffle. Retail pricing is set at $350.

