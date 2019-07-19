Jennifer Lopez’s iconic dress from the 2000 Grammys is still making headlines today. Now, the look — which was responsible for the launch of Google Images — is being used on an upscale sneaker collab.

Renowned retailer Concepts has teamed up with Versace to use the print on the upper of the brand’s beloved Chain Reaction sneaker. The bold emerald green look is available now in men’s and women’s sizing via the boutique’s website, Cncpts.com, with a $1,075 retail price. It is also available for purchase in Concept’s locations in Boston and New York City.

This iteration of the Chain Reaction boasts a nylon upper printed with Versace’s jungle-themed pattern, a nude-colored tongue with quilted lining and a lightweight chain-link rubber outsole. Also, the word “love” is written in braille on toe and the toe box features a Greek key pattern. And as with most Concepts collabs, the sneakers come with co-branded insoles.

