Celtics Baller Jayson Tatum Gave His Adorable Baby Boy the Cutest Tribute on His Nikes During Pacers Game

Ahead of last night’s Game 2 matchups between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, second-year player Jayson Tatum showed off a new iteration of the Nike Adapt BB sneakers inspired by his team’s colors.

Thanks to @nbakicks on Instagram, Tatum’s player-exclusive colorway of the basketball sneakers feature a white shade on the Flyknit and QuadFit mesh upper that’s contrasted by black leather on the tongue, heel counter and Swoosh branding on the side. Unlike the traditional green hue associated with the team, the outsole is decorated with a neon green translucent outsole with his son’s name “Deuce” handwritten on the midsole.

Back in January, Tatum was the first player to debut the Nike Adapt BB on-court, so it would make sense that he would receive exclusive colorways of the shoe for the post-season. The Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead in their playoff series last night against the Pacers, with Tatum putting up 26 points, four rebounds, two assists, including a steal in 38 minutes of action.

In other related news, the latest “Dark Gray” colorway of the power lacing basketball sneakers are dropping tomorrow via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $350.

