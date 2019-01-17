Jayson Tatum Is the First Basketball Player to Wear Nike’s Self-Lacing Shoes in an NBA Game

Jayson Tatum shooting in the playoffs in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nike’s self-lacing basketball sneakers just got their first run in an NBA game.

While Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has worn the sneakers on the court, last night marked the first time the futuristic sneakers were worn in a game setting.

The power-lacing basketball shoe, dubbed by Nike the Adapt BB, provides a customized fit for each player. The sneaker features FitAdapt technology, with a custom motor and gear that can be controlled through a smartphone app or via buttons on the side to create a loose/tight fit as desired.

Speaking about the Adapt BB to reporters prior to the game, Tatum praised its snug fit.

“They don’t have laces, but they fit like a glove,” he explained. “It’s like putting a glove on, and it just grasps to your foot. It’s very, very secure.”

The forward’s performance doesn’t seem to have been stunted by the new kicks. He came away with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s matchup; the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 117-108.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens couldn’t help but joke about the young player’s shoes — saying he himself wanted a pair.

“He has a motorized shoe? I hope that makes him super-fast,” the coach quipped. “That’s pretty cool. Hopefully when I go back into my office, there will be a pair sitting there for me and my son.”

The Adapt BB is available for preorder on Nike.com now and will release globally on Feb. 17. The shoe is selling at a $350 price point — about half the price of an earlier self-lacing Nike sneaker.

