Jayson Tatum Joins the Jordan Brand Roster

Jayson Tatum on the court for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum is now a Jordan Brand athlete.

The 21-year-old, who plays for the Boston Celtics, is entering his third NBA season after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He broke multiple rookie records for postseason scoring during his first season in the league.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” Tatum said in a release. “I can’t really express how happy and excited I am for this journey. It’s truly an honor.”

Jayson Tatum CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Previously, the baller was signed to Nike, parent company to Jordan Brand. He made headlines last season when he became the first NBA player to debut the self-lacing Adapt BB on the hardwood.

In addition to signing Tatum, Jordan Brand also announced that it had reached a deal with Rui Hachimura. The 21-year-old made history as the first Japanese player to go in the first round of the NBA Draft, and he additionally is the first athlete from the nation to sign with Jordan Brand.

It’s a very special feeling to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” said Hachimura. “Jordan Brand is one of top companies in the world, and it is amazing to be part of it.”

Rui Hachimura CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Japanese National Team member will play for the Washington Wizards for 2019-2020.

