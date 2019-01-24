James Harden Has Historic 61-Point Game While Clad in His Latest Signature Shoes

James Harden’s been on a tear lately, regularly scoring 40+ points a night as he and the Houston Rockets soar past the competition.

But the six-time NBA All-Star’s best game yet came as he and the Rockets took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The 29-year-old shooting guard dropped 61 points — setting a new career-high and a new Rockets franchise high.

With the 61-point night, Harden became the first player to score 55 or more points three times in a single calendar month since January 1963, when Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain did so. He also now has the 4th longest 30-point game streak in the NBA’s history, with Chamberlain holding all three top slots on the list.

All of this success for the 2018 NBA MVP has come while clad in the Adidas Harden 3, the latest iteration of his signature shoe. For last night’s game, he wore the shoes in a black, gray and salmon colorway. He has worn Adidas sneakers since 2015, when he signed with the German sportswear company following the end of a years-long Nike deal.

Harden’s off-court style is just as noteworthy. The star stepped into Madison Square Garden clad in a long plaid coat, which he wore over a brown turtleneck sweater and slim-fitting white pants. For footwear, he selected white sneakers with silver accents. Harden pulled his pre-game look together with a yellow scarf and a Big Tone tribute pendant.

