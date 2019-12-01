Adidas Athlete James Harden Posts 60-Point Game Against Atlanta

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is one of the NBA’s top scorers — and he made history last night.

In yesterday’s blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks, Harden scored 60 points in just 31 minutes. It was his fourth career 60-point game — enough to tie with Michael Jordan for third most 60-point games ever, behind Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32). Among active players, only Harden has scored 60 points in multiple games. This was the former Arizona State player’s first time hitting 60 this season, although he recorded a 59-point game on Oct. 30 against the Washington Wizards.

With the Rockets off to a massive lead, Harden retired to the bench for the final quarter of the game — becoming just the third player (Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson) to ever post 60 points in three quarters. The Rockets trounced the Hawks 158-111.

Harden is an Adidas athlete and has his own signature sneaker with the brand. The latest model in the Adidas Harden franchise is the Vol. 4, which retails for $130 and arrived in stores and online on Oct. 12. The 2018 NBA MVP plays in his own sneaker line, often debuting new colorways on the court.

Harden is the fifth highest paid player in the NBA, according to Forbes. The money magazine reports that he will rake in $55.2 million pre-taxes this season, $38.2 million from salary and $17 million through endorsements.

