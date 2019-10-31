James Harden Posts 59 Points in His Latest Adidas Signature Shoes in Historic High-Scoring Game

James Harden put up big numbers last night — propelling his Houston Rockets to victory over the Washington Wizards in one of the highest-scoring games in NBA history.

Harden scored 59 of the Rockets’ 159 points, just enough to outpace the Wizards, who ended with 158 points. As he dashed across the court, the Adidas athlete was clad in his latest signature sneaker, the Harden Vol. 4.

James Harden wears Harden Vol. 4 sneakers on the court Oct. 30. CREDIT: Mega

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4 in “Scarlet/Cloud White/Solar Red.” CREDIT: Mega

The 2018 NBA MVP selected the “Scarlet/Cloud White/Solar Red” colorway, which is available to shop at Adidas.com for $130.

Harden is no stranger to posting big numbers. This was his 19th career game with 50-plus points — putting him behind only Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Since the start of the 2018-2019 season, the athlete has had 10 50-point games — eight more than any other player in the league.

While Harden was firing on all cylinders, he wasn’t the only one to post huge numbers in the game. Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook, a Jordan Brand athlete, nabbed a triple-double, the 140th in his career. The duo were involved in the majority of their team’s scoring opportunities, either scoring or assisting on more than 80% of the Rockets’ 159 points.

Despite his Wizards’ loss, Bradley Beal had a great game, too. He had 46 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The loss was likely a tough pill to swallow for the Wizards — who tied an NBA record, set in 1990 by the Denver Nuggets, for the most points scored in a regulation loss. It was only the third non-overtime game in NBA history in which both teams posted at least 155 points.

