J. Crew’s Latest New Balance Collab Is Inspired by North America’s Deadliest Animals

Longstanding collaborators J.Crew and New Balance team up once again to drop new styles of the popular 997 with their latest inspiration stemming from two of the fiercest animals in North America — the Grizzly Bear and Rattlesnake.

Since 2010, the two brands have created a handful of exclusive styles that were only available from J.Crew. The first iteration of the latest “Wild Nature” pack adopts the look of a wild grizzly bear with the use of premium suede and mesh on the upper that’s dressed in a bevy of dark brown hues.

Meanwhile, the deadly “Rattlesnake” blends tonal suede and mesh paired hits of yellow on the tongue and sole. Additional details include distinctive camouflage linings to match each of their natural habitats. Further adding to the theme, the kicks come with their own animal-inspired collectible dust bag featuring the look of the respective animal printed on the exterior.

The J. Crew x New Balance 997 “Rattlesnake.” CREDIT: J. Crew

The lateral side of the J. Crew x New Balance 997 “Grizzly Bear.” CREDIT: J. Crew

The J. Crew x New Balance 997 “Grizzly Bear.” CREDIT: J. Crew

The J. Crew x New Balance “Wild Nature” collection is available right now exclusively at J.Crew’s website and at select J. Crew locations. They retail for $220 each.

