Hunter Launches Technical Cold-Weather Boots & Apparel for Bone-Chilling Weather

Hunter is putting the heat on this winter. The company is going one-on-one with Mother Nature with an expanded offering of men’s and women’s footwear and apparel. Each is defined with temperature ratings and product tags that categorize them according to their level of insulation and water-resistance.

These new products round out Hunter’s seasonal offering of cold weather accessories such as scarves, insoles and backpacks.

Included in the collection offering are sherpa-lined boots for wear in temperatures as low as -23 degrees Farenheit to snow boots made to withstand temperatures as low as -8 degrees Farenheit. There’s also a range of puffer and insulated jackets made of lightweight technical materials designed to protect against temperatures as low as -13 degrees Farenheit.

Hunter Original Printed Insulated Long Puffer Coat. CREDIT: Hunter

Retail prices range from $25 for shearling boot insoles to $295 for jackets and puffers. The collection is available online, in addition to Nordstrom.com, Zappos.com, among others.

Hunter has also taken a step into the sustainable footwear category with its Stella McCartney x Hunter collection. The vegan natural rubber boot is crafted from sustainably-managed, certified natural rubber forests.

McCartney is among a roster of British A-listers with a connection to the brand. They were worn by the late Lady Diana Spencer in her engagement photos in 1981, and later by Kate Moss at Glastonbury.

Hunter’s history dates back to 1856, when it was founded in Scotland as the North British Rubber Company. During World War I, it produced boots to protect British soldiers, and followed suit during World War II.

The boots are always a popular look at festivals in the U.K. such as England’s Glastonbury Festival, where muddy terrain is often part of the scene.

